‘Cocaine Bear’: gory ending could end my career, says Elizabeth Banks

Cocaine Bear director Elizabeth Banks has said that she thinks that the film’s gory ending could end her career.

Banks, who previously directed Pitch Perfect 2 and Charlie’s Angels, called the new film in an interview with Variety “a ginormous risk”.

Producer Christopher Miller said that Banks’ pitch for the film, which is based on a true story, was “pretty gory”. He added: “It had a lot of body parts and internal organs in it.”

Of her vision for the film’s ending, Banks explained: “I don’t recommend anyone do this, but if you go down the internet hole of looking at actual animal attacks on humans, it’s fucking gnarly as shit. I love gore. I grew up on Evil Dead. The gore is part of the fun of the ride.”

She went on to say: “This could be a career ender for me.”

The film stars Keri Russell, Alden Ehrenreich, Brooklynn Prince, Isiah Whitlock Jr., O’Shea Jackson Jr. and the late Ray Liotta.

When the trailer was released, one person commented on Liotta’s prosthetics in the film. The movie marks Liotta’s final role.

John Semley wrote: “not much of a ‘God Guy.’ but when you learn that Ray Liotta’s final, posthumous performance is in a movie called ‘Cocaine Bear,’ and that this is his look in it? well, it’s hard not to believe there’s some divine architecture glistening behind this pale drape we call ‘reality.'”

Cocaine Bear is due to be released in UK cinemas on February 24. Take a look at the trailer here.