Comedian and actor Gilbert Gottfried dies aged 67

Gilbert Gottfried, the comedian and actor known for his voice work, has died aged 67.

His death was confirmed by his family in a statement posted on his Twitter account. “We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our beloved Gilbert Gottfried after a long illness,” the statement reads.

“In addition to being the most iconic voice in comedy, Gilbert was a wonderful husband, brother, friend and father to his two young children. Although today is a sad day for all of us, please keep laughing as loud as possible in Gilbert’s honour.”

Gottfried is perhaps best known for voicing the parrot Iago in 1992’s Aladdin. He reprised the role in the film’s various sequels, including The Return Of Jafar and Aladdin And The King Of Thieves, along with the video game franchise Kingdom Hearts.

His other voice work includes 2014’s Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles as Kraang Subprime, SpongeBob SquarePants, Family Guy, The Ren & Stimpy Show and Clerks: The Animated Series.

In recent years, Gottfried made appearances on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and Last Week Tonight With John Oliver. He also had roles in live-action films like 2014’s A Million Ways To Die In The West, 1990’s Problem Child and 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II where he played Sidney Bernstein.

Before his acting career began, Gottfried made his breakthrough as a stand-up comedian. He was hired as a cast member on Saturday Night Live season six in 1980.

Since 2014, Gottfried has hosted a podcast titled Gilbert Gottfried’s Amazing Colossal Podcast, featuring discussions of classic movies and celebrity interviews. A documentary film about his career, titled Gilbert, was released in 2017.

Gilbert Gottfried made me laugh at times when laughter did not come easily. What a gift. I did not know him well but I loved what he shared with me. My best wishes and sympathy to his family. #ripGilbertGottfried — jason alexander (@IJasonAlexander) April 12, 2022

Seinfeld actor Jason Alexander paid tribute on Twitter

"RIP Gilbert," Jon Stewart wrote.

RIP Gilbert. Opening for Gilbert Gottfried at Carolines and Princeton Catch was one of the great thrills of my early stand up life. He could leave you gasping for breath…just indescribably unusually hilarious…Damn. — Jon Stewart (@jonstewart) April 12, 2022

