Check out the new family reunion ‘Coming 2 America’ trailer

A new trailer for Coming 2 America has just been released – check it out below.

Craig Brewer’s sequel to the original 1988 film by John Landis will see Eddie Murphy reprise his role as King Akeem, alongside Arsenio Hall, Jermaine Fowler, James Earl Jones and more.

The synopsis for the new film reads: “Set in the lush and royal country of Zamunda, newly-crowned King Akeem and his trusted confidante Semmi embark on an all-new hilarious adventure that has them traversing the globe from their great African nation to the borough of Queens, New York – where it all began.”

In an interview with Collider, Brewer spoke about his desire to return to the film’s story, 30 years after the original was released. “What I hope people will like when they see Coming 2 America is that it’s 30 years after that fairytale ended,” he said.

“Not ended, but the fairytale of Coming To America we saw. That we saw a young couple come together in a fairytale. Well, now they’re parents. Now they’re dealing with what happens when you’re 30 years later.

He added: “To have the alchemy of what’s happening in the audience, where I am bringing my teenage children to see Coming 2 America, when I was their age when I saw Coming To America – the same thing that’s happening in the audience is happening on the screen. It’s really refreshing to see.”

Check out the first images from the film here, ahead of the release of Coming 2 America on Amazon Prime Video on March 5, 2021.