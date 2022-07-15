Constance Wu says she attempted suicide after 2019 Twitter backlash

Constance Wu has revealed she attempted suicide in 2019 following backlash she received on social media.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor returned to Twitter yesterday (July 14) to announce her new book and explain her break from acting in the last three years.

Wu explained that after she received backlash for tweeting about her frustration that her sitcom Fresh Off the Boat had been renewed, she attempted to take her own life.

“I was afraid of coming back on social media because I almost lost my life from it: three years ago, when I made careless tweets about the renewal of my TV show, it ignited outrage and internet shaming that got pretty severe,” Wu began in her post.

“I felt awful about what I’d said, and when a few DMs from a fellow Asian actress told me I’d become a blight on the Asian American community, I started feeling like I didn’t even deserve to live anymore. That I was a disgrace to AsAms [Asian Americans], and they’d be better off without me.

“Looking back, it’s surreal that a few DMs convinced me to end my own life, but that’s what happened. Luckily, a friend found me and rushed me to the ER.”