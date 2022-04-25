‘Crazy Rich Asians’ author Kevin Kwan has written a script for a movie set in the Philippines

Crazy Rich Asians author Kevin Kwan wants to make a movie set in the Philippines – and has reportedly written a script for it.

The revelation came in a panel discussion with Kwan and Hollywood producer Lawrence Bender, who had flown to Manila for the World Travel and Tourism Council (WTTC) Global Summit last week (April 21).

Bender said that one of their reasons for being in the Philippines was “because we want to make a movie here”, according to ABS-CBN News. The producer – who has produced the Quentin Tarantino films Kill Bill and Inglourious Basterds, among others – added that “Kevin wrote the script”.

“It’s like a love letter to the Philippines,” Bender said. “We’re hoping that it happens here because we really want to come and shoot this movie here.”

Kwan revealed that this was his fourth trip to the Philippines, which he effusively called “a country with so many amazing locations, cultures, and flavours. And of course, the people are amazing.”

He shared their intention of going to different areas of the archipelago, with the hope that Bender will also “fall in love” with the country.

In 2013, Kwan published the novel Crazy Rich Asians, which spawned a Hollywood adaptation in 2018 starring Constance Wu and Michelle Yeoh. Its screenplay was written by Adele Lim and Peter Chiarelli.

Kwan has since written two sequels to the book: China Rich Girlfriend and Rich People Problems. A movie sequel to Crazy Rich Asians based on China Rich Girlfriend reportedly restarted production in March.