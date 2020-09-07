Cuba Gooding Jr. “saves man who accidentally set himself on fire” at party

Cuba Gooding Jr. has saved a man who caught on fire at a party in the Hamptons over the weekend, according to reports.

Page Six has reported that The People v. O. J. Simpson actor and his girlfriend Claudine De Niro were at the “socially distanced Shabbat dinner” of a tech CEO when the host “inadvertently set himself on fire.”

It was said that the man’s shirt caught fire when his back leaned into a lit candle when the rabbi was giving the Shabbat prayer.

Advertisement

Sources told the publication that the man and the rest of the guests became panicked with the exception of Gooding Jr. who ran to the aid of the victim and quickly “doused him water in front of frightened guests, who applauded once it was clear the guy was okay.”

A representative for the actor confirmed the report to the outlet.

Some of the other guests who attended the outdoor party included CEO of Modell’s Sporting Goods Mitch Modell, art world royalty Libbie Mugrabi, and Brock Pierce, the Disney child star turned bitcoin billionaire.

This comes as the actor faces accusations of unwanted touching by 30 women.

As reported by Variety, an unidentified woman has alleged an incident took place in Gooding’s New York City hotel room after she met the actor at a Greenwich Village location.

Advertisement

Gooding has denied all claims and pleaded not guilty with his lawyer Mark Heller saying in a statement: “My client is totally innocent of any of these false allegations and we’re confident it will be dismissed.

“She’s probably just somebody who’s looking for some glory to bask in the publicity and notoriety of Cuba Gooding Jr’s case.”