Cultural Center of the Philippines’ Arthouse Cinema to stream experimental Filipino films for free

The Cultural Center of the Philippines’s Arthouse Cinema has announced that it will begin streaming selected local arthouse films online for free.

As Scout Mag points out, yesterday (October 7) the CCP Arthouse Cinema announced its new monthly programming on Facebook. The films will be selected from the archives of popular Filipino arthouse film festival Cinemalaya and short film competition Gawad Alternatibo.

The first round of films will begin screening tomorrow (October 9), and can been streamed for 48 hours. The films kicking off the CCP Arthouse Cinema’s new programming are Ida del Mundo’s K’na, The Dreamweaver, Shaira Advincula’s Tembong and Jerrold Tarog’s Faculty. Stream the films here.

To stream the films, viewers are recommended to apply the promo code “GUROLUMAD” when prompted on Vimeo’s billing page. The instructions can be found below.

The three films were chosen to celebrate National Indigenous People’s Month and Teacher’s Month.

K’na, The Dreamweaver is an award-winning 2014 film that follows a young princess of the T’boli people – an indigenous tribe of Mindanao – who discovers that she has been chosen by the gods as her village’s dreamweaver.

Check out the trailer for K’na, The Dreamweaver below.

2018’s Tembong is a short film from Shaira Advincula that revolves around a T’boli man who challenges the cultural norm of his people, as a goddess shows him a pattern to weave in his dreams.

Lastly, Jerrold Tarog’s Faculty focuses on two teachers from a private college who clash over opposing views on education. The film is a prequel to the Tarog’s 2010 feature film, Senior Year.

For more updates and details on CCP Arthouse Cinema’s upcoming film streaming schedules, follow CCP Media Arts on Facebook.