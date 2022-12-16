Daisy Edgar-Jones to play Carole King in new biopic

Daisy Edgar-Jones is set to play Carole King in new biopic Beautiful.

The Normal People star will be starring in the forthcoming film adaptation of the stage musical of the same name, a jukebox musical of King’s greatest hits.

Sony, who will be releasing the film, obtained rights to use both King’s songs and life rights for the artist and others featured in the show.

“Daisy has a spirit and energy that I recognised as myself when I was younger,” King told Variety of Edgar-Jones’ casting in Beautiful. “She’s a tremendous talent and I know she’s going to give a great performance.”

Beautiful features many of King’s hits, including ‘One Fine Day’, ‘(You Make Me Feel Like) A Natural Woman’, ‘I Feel The Earth Move’, ‘You’ve Got A Friend And More’.

The film is set to be directed by Lisa Cholodenko, from a script by Cholodenko and Stuart Blumberg.

Daisy Edgar-Jones most recently starred in Sony’s Where The Crawdads Sing, based on the 2018 book by Delia Owens.

In a two-star review of the film, NME wrote: “Where the Crawdads Sing is often laughable, but [director Olivia] Newman doesn’t present the material with the kind of panache that could complete its transformation into a trash classic. Like its heroine, it’s too skittish to embrace its inner wildness – a wannabe naturalist that insists on covering up.”