Daniel Craig donates £10,000 to fathers for suicide prevention charity walk

Daniel Craig has donated £10,000 to a fundraising charity walk organised by three fathers who lost their daughters to suicide.

The Three Dads Walking event, which started on Saturday (October 9), sees Andy Airey, Mike Palmer and Tim Owen walk 300 hundred miles in memory of their daughters Sophie, Beth and Emily, who all died within the space of three years.

The walk, which spans the distance between their homes in Cumbria, Greater Manchester and Norfolk, will raise money for suicide prevention charity Papyrus. The journey is expected to span 15 days with the trio covering roughly 20 miles a day.

Speaking to The Guardian about Craig’s donation, Airey said: “We found out about it yesterday morning, as Mike and Tim were travelling up to Cumbria – we were WhatsApping each other in a state of surprise.”

He added that Craig gave his blessing to the trio to publicize his donation. “By the time they’d arrived, we’d got a note saying Daniel Craig was happy to have his name attached to it, which was just fantastic – it’s a very generous donation, but to actually have the person who’s the single most famous actor in the world at the moment being happy to help was just brilliant.”

Each father has written tributes to their daughters on the Three Dads Walking website.

