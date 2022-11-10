Daniel Craig “happy” and “so much fun” since quitting Bond

Daniel Craig appears to be a “happy” man since leaving the role of James Bond behind.

His Spectre co-star, Dave Bautista, thinks the 007 star is under less pressure now. The two actors have reunited on the set of Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Bautista has said there’s been a change in Craig. He told Entertainment Weekly Craig was “really put through it on Bond”.

Bautista explained the leading man was clearly under pressure while filming the 2015 Bond movie. “You could feel that he was under a lot of pressure,” the Guardians of the Galaxy star said. “He didn’t seem like the happiest person on Bond, but on Glass Onion, it was the complete opposite.”

He added: “He was just so much fun, and he was always smiling and happy and interacted a lot more. On Spectre, there wasn’t a whole lot of interaction with the whole cast. But Glass Onion was the complete opposite. We were always together. So I got to know him better as a person and actually see him do his thing.”

Craig and Bautista are currently on the promotional trail for the second Knives Out film. In the sequel, Craig returns as detective Benoit Blanc. Bautista is a newcomer alongside Edward Norton, Kathryn Hahn, Jessica Henwick, Kate Hudson, Janelle Monáe, Madelyn Cline and Leslie Odom Jr.

A synopsis for the film explains that the detective, Blanc, travels to Greece to solve a mystery involving a new cast of colourful suspects. Bautista, who plays influencer Duke Cody in the film said it was “weird” to watch Craig transform from Bond to Blanc. He explained: “It’s amazing because I’m always in awe of people who can transform themselves like that.”