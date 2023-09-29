Daniel Craig’s new haircut is blowing up online

Daniel Craig’s new hairdo has attracted attention online following an appearance at an event with wife Rachel Weisz.

The James Bond actor appeared alongside Weisz at the Clooney Foundation For Justice’s second annual Albie Awards event in New York yesterday (September 28) where he was seen sporting a golden quiff.

Some have drawn comparisons to his Knives Out character Benoit Blanc, with an Instagram commenter writing: “Getting ready to play Benoit Blanc again, it appears.”

Another on X (FKA Twitter) added: “Classic Benoit Blanc move.”

“I love his hair that shade,” another on Instagram added. “It suits him… as does the blue suit.”

Other attendees at the event included Viola Davis, Mary J. Blige, Kate Moss, Mark Ronson and Jodie Turner-Smith.

Craig and Weisz met in 1994 when they starred in the London production of Les Grandes Horizontales together. They officially began dating in December 2010 and married in 2011.

The couple, who both have children from previous relationships, welcomed their first daughter together in 2018. Craig also has a daughter with Fiona Loudon and Weisz has a son from her marriage to director Darren Aronofsky.

Earlier this year Weisz starred in the Amazon series Dead Ringers in which she plays the dual lead roles of twin sisters Elliot and Beverly Mantle.

Craig, who retired from playing James Bond following 2021’s No Time To Die, stars in director Luca Guadagnino’s upcoming romantic period drama Queer opposite Drew Starkey.