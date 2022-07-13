Daniel Kaluuya confirms he’s not returning for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’

Daniel Kaluuya has confirmed he won’t be starring in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

As reported by Rotten Tomatoes Awards Editor Jacqueline Coley on Wednesday (July 13), Kaluuya said in an interview he didn’t reprise his role as W’Kabi in the sequel due to scheduling conflicts with director Jordan Peele’s upcoming film Nope.

Disney representatives have since confirmed Kaluuya’s absence to Variety.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler, wrapped filming in March this year following numerous delays. Production on the sequel was halted last year after Letitia Wright, who plays Shuri, suffered injuries in a stunt rig accident on-set in Boston.

Following the death of Chadwick Boseman in 2020, Marvel confirmed they wouldn’t recast the role of T’Challa in the sequel. Aside from Wright, original stars Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Winston Duke and Angela Bassett are expected to reprise their roles.

Newcomers to the cast include Dominique Thorn as Riri Williams aka Ironheart, along with Michaela Coel in an undisclosed role.

Kaluuya plays lead character OJ Haywood in Nope released on July 22, which marks his second collaboration with Peele following 2017’s Get Out. The sci-fi horror film also stars Keke Palmer, Steven Yeun and Brandon Perea.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is released in cinemas on November 11, 2022.