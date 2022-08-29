Daniel Radcliffe plays ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic in full trailer for ‘WEIRD’ biopic

The first full trailer for the Daniel Radcliffe-starring ‘Weird Al’ Yankovic biopic WEIRD has been released – check it out below.

The film – full title WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story – will be released via The Roku Channel on November 4 after a premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) next week (September 8).

The Harry Potter actor will play the beloved comedian and musician in the film, which promises to follow Yankovic’s life “from his rise to fame in the music industry to his celebrity love affairs”.

The new trailer, which follows a teaser trailer shared earlier this year, sees Radcliffe as ‘Weird Al’ as he writes ‘My Bologna’ and enters into a romantic relationship with Madonna (played by Evan Rachel Wood).

Check it out below.

Speaking about playing Yankovic, Radcliffe told The Hollywood Reporter: “Wearing the Hawaiian shirt is a huge responsibility that I don’t take lightly, and I’m honoured to finally share with the world the absolutely 100 per cent unassailably true story of Weird Al’s depraved and scandalous life.”

“When my last movie UHF came out in 1989, I made a solemn vow to my fans that I would release a major motion picture every 33 years, like clockwork. I’m very happy to say we’re on schedule,” Yankovic said in a previous statement.

“And I am absolutely thrilled that Daniel Radcliffe will be portraying me in the film. I have no doubt whatsoever that this is the role future generations will remember him for.”

Read what to expect from WEIRD: The Al Yankovic Story in an NME opinion piece from earlier this year.