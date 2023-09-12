Daniel Radcliffe rumoured for “secret role” in ‘Deadpool 3’

Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe has reportedly been in talks about a “secret role” in Deadpool 3.

The delayed film, starring Ryan Reynolds, will hit cinemas on September 6, 2024 and be directed by Shawn Levy.

According to insider Daniel Richtman, Radcliffe has now become an unlikely rumour for an unspecified role in the forthcoming Marvel film.

Nothing has yet been revealed regarding the type or level of role that Radcliffe may take in the film.

A first look at Deadpool 3 was shared earlier this summer, featuring Hugh Jackman‘s high-profile return as Wolverine.

In a new post on Reynolds’ Instagram, a first look of Jackman’s latest portrayal of Wolverine has been shared, and the yellow and blue costume worn in the picture hints at a return to the Wolverine from the classic comic books, moving away from the iteration previously played by Jackman in other films.

“Don’t blink,” Reynolds wrote on his Stories, sharing a photo of Jackman alongside himself as Deadpool.

Last year, Jackman revealed that he needed one specific guarantee to get him to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – namely that it wouldn’t ruin the end of Logan.

Jackman had previously said that there was no chance of him returning to the role, however, he will now star in Deadpool’s first MCU movie. But, to make that happen, The Greatest Showman star said he needed to make sure that nothing could “screw with the Logan timeline” before saying yes to Deadpool producer and friend Reynolds.

Elsewhere, Radcliffe recently said that he’s “very excited to have torch passed” to new generation in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series.