Daniel Radcliffe says J.K. Rowling “does not speak for everybody” in ‘Harry Potter’ franchise

Daniel Radcliffe has stressed that J.K. Rowling “does not speak for everybody” in the Harry Potter franchise.

In a recent interview with IndieWire, the actor explained why he previously decided to speak out after Rowling was accused of making transphobic comments.

“The reason I felt very, very much as though I needed to say something when I did was because, particularly since finishing Potter, I’ve met so many queer and trans kids and young people who had a huge amount of identification with Potter on that,” he said.

“And so seeing them hurt on that day I was like, I wanted them to know that not everybody in the franchise felt that way. And that was really important.”

Radcliffe was referring to an open letter he wrote in June 2020, in which he definitively stated his support for transgender people in the wake of Rowling’s comments.

“It’s clear that we need to do more to support transgender and non-binary people, not invalidate their identities, and not cause further harm,” he wrote at the time.

The letter was published on the official website of The Trevor Project, an organisation that runs the world’s largest suicide prevention hotline for young members of the LGBTQ+ community. Radcliffe has been a supporter of The Trevor Project since 2010.

“It was really important as I’ve worked with the Trevor Project for more than 10 years, and so I don’t think I would’ve been able to look myself in the mirror had I not said anything,” he told IndieWire. “But it’s not mine to guess what’s going on in someone else’s head.”

Rowling has come under heavy criticism in recent years regarding her comments about transgender women and biological sex.

Last month, fellow Harry Potter star Ralph Fiennes defended the author, saying she is “not an über right-wing fascist”.

“The verbal abuse directed at her is disgusting, it’s appalling,” the Voldemort actor said in a recent interview with the New York Times.

“I mean, I can understand a viewpoint that might be angry at what she says about women. But it’s not some obscene, über right-wing fascist.”

He added: “It’s just a woman saying, ‘I’m a woman and I feel I’m a woman and I want to be able to say that I’m a woman.’ And I understand where she’s coming from. Even though I’m not a woman.”