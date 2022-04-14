Danny DeVito praises Colin Farrell’s Penguin in ‘The Batman’

Danny DeVito has praised Colin Farrell’s performance as The Penguin in The Batman.

The actor, who played the classic Batman villain in Tim Burton’s 1992 film Batman Returns, gave his verdict on Farrell’s take on the character during an interview with TheWrap.

“I thought Colin did a great job,” DeVito said. “Certainly a different milieu. I think it was a more edgy, serious, gangster-y Batman. Of course there’s three Italians who are bad guys in it, the Falcones. But I feel like in terms of the performances, I thought Colin – who is a good buddy of mine – I think he did a great job in that.

Advertisement

“You take your hat off to anybody who sits in the makeup chair that long. I did it with The Penguin and loved it.”

When asked about his preference between Burton’s Batman and director Matt Reeves’ interpretation, DeVito added: “My feeling of comparing the two movies, I’m like a Tim Burton fan. I like the whimsical, the operative, the disaffected Pee-wee Herman throws me off a bridge. That makes me smile.”

Farrell is set to reprise his version of The Penguin in a spin-off series for HBO Max, which picks up after events in The Batman.

Announcing the series last month, Farrell said: “I couldn’t be more excited about continuing this exploration of Oz as he rises through the darkened ranks to become The Penguin. Will be good to get him back on the streets of Gotham for a little madness and a little mayhem.”

Advertisement

Lauren LeFranc (Impulse, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.) will serve as writer and showrunner on the series. It will be executive produced by Reeves, Farrell, LeFranc and The Batman producer Dylan Clark. A release date has yet to be announced.