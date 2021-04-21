Dave Bautista has told Warner Bros. and DC Films he’s determined to play Batman villain Bane.

The actor, who has been saying on social media for years that he would love to play the character, has now revealed he organised a meeting with the film studios to reiterate his request.

“I want to play Bane so bad I went to Warner Bros., had an appointment with them, had an appointment with DC, walked in the door and said, ‘I want to play Bane,’” the actor said during an appearance at JusticeCon (per Collider).

Tom Hardy played Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises, but the character has not been revived or played by any other actors since.

Bautista added: “I’m not kidding. They were a little like. ‘Woah, we’re not even casting Bane.’ I was like ‘I don’t care, I’m playing him.’”

Elsewhere, Bautista recently said he was told he was “too big” to play a zombie on The Walking Dead.

“I’m a zombie fan,” Bautista told Empire. “I tried to get on Walking Dead for years, I said I would come and play a zombie for free, but they said, ‘You’re too big!’”

Dave Bautista will next be playing the lead role in Zack Snyder’s zombie-heist Netflix film Army of the Dead alongside Tig Notaro, Garret Dillahunt, Omari Hardwick and more.

The film will be released worldwide on May 21 – check out the official trailer here.