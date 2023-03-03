Dave Bautista turned down role in ‘Fast & Furious’ franchise

Dave Bautista turned down the chance to be in a Fast & Furious movie, because he was so committed to pushing through a Gears Of War film.

READ MORE: 30 massive movies you need to see in 2023



The Knives Out: Glass Onion actor was offered a role in the petrol-head franchise, but he passed on it. The former WWE superstar said it just didn’t “interest” him. Instead, he was more focused on having a conversation about playing video game hero Marcus Phoenix.

“I don’t mean to offend anybody. I’m not putting down anything else, I’m just saying [Gears] is way more interesting to me,” Bautista told Collider.

Advertisement

Explaining why he would spurn the chance to appear in such a notable blockbuster series, he said: “I don’t want to pretend like I’m actually interested in something I’m not when there’s something I’m actually really excited about that you guys have under control. Would you consider me for that?”

Bautista added: “I don’t think there’s any harm in that. I’m not trying to step on anybody else’s toes, I’m just saying like this is what I love and I’m seriously passionate about this. I can do a good job for you guys on this.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Bautista also lamented the fact he hasn’t got to play one of his favourite DC characters yet. Speaking about the Batman franchise, he said that he’d “love a crack” at playing Bane.

The actor explained it was a complex role that would demand both performance and physicality from him as an actor. “I think I could bring an interesting twist to it, and I think I could do the character justice,” he said of playing Bane. “Not only in performance but also in physicality.”

He added: “I’d love that role where I’d have to go back up to 320 pounds just to play this character, like that it would happen. I could… play Bane in a way that’s not only menacing and ominous but also freakishly intelligent.”

Advertisement

However, the actor may be looking to leave comic book franchise roles behind him for a while. He recently revealed that he was looking forward to leaving the role of Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Bautista will bow out of the role in the upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy: Vol. 3. Speaking about his exit from the MCU, Bautista said: “I just don’t know if I want Drax to be my legacy—it’s a silly performance, and I want to do more dramatic stuff.”