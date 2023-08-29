David Ayer says ‘Suicide Squad’ “broke” him: “That handed me my ass”

David Ayer has said Suicide Squad is the biggest heartbreak in his career.

The director, who has previously been outspoken about the 2016 film’s theatrical cut being “beaten into a comedy”, discussed the transformation from his original “dark, soulful movie” during an appearance on Jon Bernthal’s Real Ones podcast.

Asked what his biggest heartbreak is in the film industry, Ayer said: “Hollywood – I tell people – is like watching someone you love get fucked by someone you hate. The big one is Suicide Squad. That shit broke me. That handed me my ass.”

Advertisement

The director explained that his original Suicide Squad cut was altered by the studio after Zack Snyder’s 2016 film, Batman V Superman: Dawn Of Justice, was “hammered” by critics.

“Come right off Fury, right? I had the town in my hand – could’ve done anything, and I did do anything,” Ayer added. “And [I] go on this journey with [Suicide Squad]. And the same thing – authentic, truthful, let’s do all the rehearsal, let’s really get in each other’s souls. Let’s create this amazing, collaborative thing, right?

“And then Deadpool opened, right? And they never tested Batman V Superman, so they were expecting a different result, and then they got hammered by all the critics. Then it’s like, ‘OK, we’re going to turn David Ayer’s dark, soulful movie into a fucking comedy now.’”

Earlier this month, Ayer said new DC Studios boss James Gunn told him his original cut of Suicide Squad “would have its time to be shared”.

“All I know is my unseen film plays much better than the studio release,” Ayer wrote on X (formerly known as Twitter). “The interest in my cut being show seems real and organic. And Gunn told me it would have its time to be shared. He absolutely deserves to launch his DC universe without more drama about old projects.

Advertisement

“In a way I’m chained to this thing. I’m riding a tiger here and navigating this situation the best I can. Life is a very strange journey.”

What’s your advice on how to navigate this situation with grace? There’s a genuine curiosity and interest from a lot of people. And I’m aware of there is another group of people that have fun mocking the film. Your comment is a perfect example of how many are magnetically drawn… https://t.co/QZTZGUInAS — David Ayer (@DavidAyerMovies) August 7, 2023

Suicide Squad, starring Margot Robbie in her debut as Harley Quinn, was widely panned when it released in 2016. The film also starred Will Smith as Deadshot and Jared Leto as the Joker.

After Zack Snyder’s original cut of the Justice League came out in 2021, three years after the original film, Ayer has since rallied for his original Suicide Squad cut to be released.

Following the 2016 film, James Gunn directed a reboot titled The Suicide Squad in 2021, starring Robbie, John Cena and Idris Elba. The film was better received by critics, holding a 90 per cent score on Rotten Tomatoes.