David Bowie muses on life’s meaning in ‘Moonage Daydream’ documentary teaser trailer

The first teaser trailer for Moonage Daydream, a new documentary featuring the late David Bowie‘s personal archives and unseen performance footage, has been released.

Helmed by Brett Morgen (Kurt Cobain: Montage of Heck, Jane), the docufilm promises to take viewers on an “immersive” journey through via “sublime, kaleidoscopic imagery, personal archived footage, unseen performances” that are anchored by Bowie’s music and words.

In the teaser, Bowie speaks off-camera about the importance of life. “It’s what you do in life that’s important, not how much time you have,” he says as a montage of performance clips spanning his 50-year career and other behind-the-scenes imagery plays out.

Moonage Daydream is the first film to be supported by the David Bowie Estate, which granted Morgen unprecedented access to its collection. Press material says that the Estate presented Morgen with more than five million assets in 2017.

Included in the collection were “rare and never-before-seen drawings, recordings, films, and journals. Morgen spent four years assembling the film and another 18 months designing the soundscape, animations, and colour palette”.

For the film, the sound team, which features Bowie’s long-time collaborator, friend and music producer Tony Visconti as well as Academy Award-winning sound mixer Paul Massey (Bohemian Rhapsody), remixed and translated Bowie’s original stems for a theatrical environment that will be presented in 12.0, 5.0, Atmos, and 7.1/5.1.

The premiere of Moonage Daydream happens tonight (May 23) at the Cannes Film Festival. It will be released worldwide in September, with firm dates set to be confirmed.

Bowie’s ‘The Rise And Fall Of Ziggy Stardust And The Spiders From Mars’, meanwhile, is getting a special 50th anniversary re-release.

The album turns 50 in June, and a special edition of the record from 1972 will be released via Parlophone Records on June 17.