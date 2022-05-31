David Cronenberg reveals “idea” for Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson movie

David Cronenberg has said he has an “idea” for a film with Kristen Stewart and Robert Pattinson.

The iconic director, who recently worked with Kristen Stewart on Crimes of the Future and had previously cast Robert Pattinson in Cosmopolis, has opened up about working with both actors together.

“It was Robert who actually introduced me to Kristen,” Cronenberg told World of Reel.

Advertisement

“They have developed beautifully, separately, as actors. Making arthouse movies and successfully carrying that off. Kristen and I had a great time and Rob and I had a great time.”

On both Twilight actors and a potential forthcoming project, Cronenberg added: “For me, yeah, I can definitely think of a movie, or idea, that would be great to have them both together.

“I don’t want to get into it because it wouldn’t be my next movie, however, it might be problematic since fans might expect a certain kind of relationship and that would get in the way of creating new characters for them. So, I have a strange feeling that might be problematic, so it’s only theoretical for now.”

Meanwhile, Kristen Stewart recently responded to the Cannes walkouts at the Crimes of the Future premiere.

“Before the credits lifted, it was dead silent,” Stewart recalled. “I was like, ‘Ooh, people don’t know how to feel. They don’t know if they should clap or not.’ I felt like it was the fuckin’ Will Smith moment where everyone was like, ‘Yes? No? No. Okay, actually no!’ Like do people have to look to their left and right to see if people like it before they clap?

“It’s a lot to take on at first, I guess. But to me, the movie is so simply sweet. Yes, we’re barrelling towards certain death, for sure. But there’s a delicacy to the movie that, even in the gory stuff, I was really bewitched by it. Everyone talking about walking out and how intense it was. I was like, ‘It’s not intense! It’s really beautiful.’”