David Harbour has opened up about losing weight for his role in Black Widow, admitting that wife Lily Allen had “mixed feelings” about it.

The actor takes on the part of Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian in the new Marvel film, with flashback scenes requiring him to change shape.

Speaking to The New York Times about the impact his regime had on his relationship, Harbour recalled: “It’s a true testament to my undeniable charisma when I say that my wife met me at 280 pounds with this beard and this hair.

“We went on a date at the Wolseley [restaurant] in London, and she really fell for me at my worst, physically and hair-wise.

“So as the thing went on, I started losing the weight and working out. And she honestly has some mixed feelings about it. Which is a good place to be in a relationship.

“It’s really good to start the relationship from that part, as opposed to being the young, handsome buck and watching yourself degenerate over the years,” he added.

Harbour and Allen tied the knot in Las Vegas last year, the singer confirming the news with pictures on her Instagram page.

Allen will soon move into the world of acting herself by making her West End debut in new supernatural thriller 2:22 alongside Julia Chan, Hadley Fraser and EastEnders star Jake Wood.

“I am so excited about getting to work on this play!” she said. “The live performance aspect of my career has always been the most thrilling part for me, connecting with a group of individuals and the spontaneity of whatever happens on the night.

“I feel that stepping into this play is an exciting natural extension of that and affords me the best of all worlds. I get to explore mature subject matter, be a woman with a real point of view and show the West End audiences how much I love live performance and being in front of an audience. I can’t wait!”

Meanwhile, Black Widow has smashed a new pandemic-era record at the US box office since its release last week, taking in $80million in cinemas and $60million on Disney+.