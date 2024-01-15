David O. Russell tapped to direct Linda Ronstadt biopic

Amsterdam and Silver Lining Playbooks director David O. Russell will helm the upcoming Linda Ronstadt biopic, it has been revealed.

Per a report from Variety, O. Russell has been confirmed to direct the upcoming film based on the iconic Latin musician’s life and career. Variety also reports that the film is currently in pre-production, and its name has yet to be announced at the time of publishing.

David O. Russell’s involvement in the film comes after it was announced last week that Selena Gomez will take on the role of the legendary Ronstadt for the film. Gomez had previously teased the project by posting a picture of Ronstadt’s 2013 memoir, ‘Simple Dreams’, onto social media.

Ronstadt’s manager John Boylan, and James Keach have also been attached, and will be co-producing the project. Additional casting details and a release date have not yet been announced.

O. Russell is best known for directing films such as 2013’s American Hustle, 2012’s Silver Linings Playbook, 2010’s The Fighter and 2022’s Amsterdam.

Most recently, Ronstadt’s breakthrough hit ‘Long Long Time’ enjoyed a boost in streaming numbers after it was used to soundtrack the critically acclaimed third episode of HBO’s The Last Of Us.

In 2011, Ronstadt announced her retirement from music, and would later reveal that she is no longer able to sing due to her progressive supranuclear palsy, which was originally mistaken for Parkinson’s.

Earlier this year, Selena Gomez shared that she is considering quitting music to return to acting full-time. Gomez explained: “I started having a lot of fun with music and then touring was really fun. But I was doing my TV show at the same time [Wizards Of Waverly Place] and I just found it really fun so I just kept going but the older I get, the more…I would like to find something to just settle on” (via Deadline).