‘Days Of Heaven’ and ‘Out Of The Blue’ actor Linda Manz has died

Primal Scream are among those who have paid tribute to the 58-year-old

By Will Lavin
Linda Manz
Linda Manz in 'Days Of Heaven'. CREDIT: Alamy

Linda Manz, best known for starring in the films Days Of Heaven and Out Of The Blue, has died aged 58.

The actor’s death was confirmed by her family, who said she died of pneumonia and lung cancer.

Writing on a GoFundMe page set up for her funeral, her son, Michael Guthrie, wrote: “Linda was a loving wife, a caring mom, a wonderful grandma and a great friend who was loved by many.”

Born in 1961 in New York City, Manz was best known for her role as the narrator in Terrence Malick’s Days of Heaven (1978). The director cast her in the movie starring Richard Gere when she was 15, and enhanced her role after being impressed with her improvisational skills.

The actor’s other credits include Philip Kaufman’s The Wanderers (1979), Dennis Hopper’s cult film Out Of The Blue (1980), and in 1997 she starred in Gummo, directed by Spring Breakers‘ Harmony Korine.

She also appeared as Frankie in the TV series Dorothy (1979), and had a small role in David Fincher’s thriller The Game (1997), which starred Michael Douglas and Sean Penn.

Tributes for Manz have begun to be paid on social media, including one from her The Wanderers co-star Ken Wahl.

Sharing a number of polaroids from their time on the set of the film, Wahl wrote: “She was great to work with and I am grateful that I got to speak with her before she passed this morning. RIP Pee Wee.”

These are Linda Manz's Polaroids. (From the movie, The Wanderers 1979) She was great to work with and I am grateful that I got to speak with her before she passed this morning. RIP Pee Wee (Linda Manz.)

Posted by KEN WAHL on Friday, August 14, 2020

Primal Scream, who sampled Manz’s voice on their 2000 song ‘Kill All Hippies’, paid tribute, writing: “R.I.P. We sampled Linda’s voice from Dennis Hopper’s Out of the Blue on Kill All Hippies. ” Subvert normality , fuck you ! Anarchy ! disco sucks ! kill all hippies !”

Russian Doll‘s Natasha Lyonne, who once described Manz’s performance in Out Of The Blue as one of her “safe havens” in the world, posted a series of stills of the actor at work.

Director Stephen Cone (Princess Cyd) added: “I can count on two hands the movies that mean as much to me as Days of Heaven, & on *one* the performances and scenes that mean as much as Linda Manz’s and this final grace note. I’m so sad she’s gone. Just barely of this Earth.”

See more tributes below:

