‘Deadpool 3’: get a first look at Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine

A first look at Deadpool 3. has been shared, featuring Hugh Jackman‘s high-profile return as Wolverine.

The news was confirmed last year by Ryan Reynolds alongside the announcement that the delayed film will hit cinemas on September 6, 2024.

In a new post on Reynolds’ Instagram, a first look of Jackman’s latest portrayal of Wolverine has been shared, and the yellow and blue costume worn in the picture hints at a return to the Wolverine from the classic comic books, moving away from the iteration previously played by Jackman in other films.

“Don’t blink,” Reynolds wrote on his Stories, sharing a photo of Jackman alongside himself as Deadpool.

See the photo below.

Last year, Jackman revealed that he needed one specific guarantee to get him to play Wolverine in Deadpool 3 – namely that it wouldn’t ruin the end of Logan.

Jackman had previously said that there was no chance of him returning to the role, however, he will now star in Deadpool’s first MCU movie. But, to make that happen, The Greatest Showman star said he needed to make sure that nothing could “screw with the Logan timeline” before saying yes to Deadpool producer and friend Reynolds.

“It’s all because of this device they have in the Marvel world of moving around timelines,” Jackman explained to Jess Cagle and Julia Cunningham on their SiriusXM radio show [as per Variety]. “Now we can go back because, you know, it’s science. So, I don’t have to screw with the ‘Logan’ timeline, which was important to me. And I think probably to the fans too.”

Jackman last appeared as the classic Marvel character in 2017’s Logan, which was touted heavily as his final outing in the role. In fact, the film ends with the X-Man dying, which was assumed to mean Jackman was completely done with the role.

Back in June, Deadpool 3 writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese assured fans that the R-rated franchise won’t be “Disneyfied”, following Disney‘s acquisition of 20th Century Fox.