‘Deadpool 3’ has a “pretty damn good” chance of filming next year, says Ryan Reynolds

Ryan Reynolds reckons the long-awaited Deadpool 3 has a “pretty damn good” chance of beginning production next year.

The actor played the titular Marvel anti-hero (also known as Wade Wilson) in the first two movies and is gearing up to don the red and black suit once again.

Speaking in a recent interview to promote new film Free Guy, Reynolds was asked what the odds were that Deadpool 3 starts filming by the end of 2022.

“The percentage chance? I don’t know. I couldn’t assign a percentage to that,” he told Collider. “I’d say it’s 50/50 maybe? We’re really actively developing it and getting it into pretty good shape.”

Thinking about it some more, Reynolds gave better odds, adding: “What the hell month is it? August? Oh next year? Probably pretty damn good. I’d say 70%.”

After explaining that he has “no sense of time”, Reynolds offered an update on the film’s writing process for the script, which is currently under development with Bob’s Burgers writers Lizzie Molyneux and Wendy Molyneux.

“It’s something that is just a daily process. Writing is kind of like that, you’ve gotta allot time to do it and walk away, and I’m working with the Molyneuxs on it, it’s been great,” he said. “They’re incredibly talented and so, so smart. They so understand that world and know how to zig when everyone’s expecting a zag, so it’s been a lot of fun.”

Reynolds previously said that he believes that Deadpool 3 will go in “a completely different direction”.

Last year, Deadpool creator Rob Liefeld blamed Marvel for the delay in starting work on the third movie in the series. Marvel became involved with Deadpool after the film’s studio Fox merged with Disney.

“I blame Marvel…blame Marvel that that hasn’t happened yet. They are the reason it isn’t happening,” Liefeld said at the time. “Whatever conundrum or it didn’t fit into your master plan, just commission it. Okay, commission it. You know if Frank Frazetta was still around, you would say, ‘Frank paint for me.’”

Meanwhile, Kevin Feige has confirmed that Deadpool 3 will be the first R-rated movie ever in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

It comes after sources hinted that the Ryan Reynolds movie would carry the same certification as previous instalments.