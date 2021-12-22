‘Death On The Nile’ moving forward with Armie Hammer in spite of scandal

A new trailer has been released for Disney‘s Death On The Nile, which still stars Armie Hammer in spite of multiple accusations of sexual and emotional abuse made against him.

The Agatha Christie adaptation is the latest directorial effort from Kenneth Branagh, and sees Hammer star opposite Branagh, Gal Gadot, Tom Bateman and Letitia Wright.

He plays Simon Doyle, husband to Gadot’s moneyed Linnet Ridgeway-Doyle. Watch the newly-released trailer below.

Allegations against Hammer first surfaced in early 2021, when social media allegations caused him to drop out of shooting Shotgun Wedding opposite Jennifer Lopez.

Further accusations followed, and in March, when the actor was accused of rape by a woman named Effie, who said she “thought that [Hammer] was going to kill me”.

He has since been dropped by his agent and publicist, and he was cut from every project in development that he had ties with. He reportedly checked into a rehabilitation treatment centre in June to seek help for “drug, alcohol and sex issues,” according to Vanity Fair.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Disney considered several options when the accusations broke regarding Hammer, which included reshooting the movie with a new star who could replace Hammer’s character, according to a source.

However, it was claimed that this option wasn’t feasible for a film of this scale, because of the pandemic and the ensemble cast. Gathering all the actors back together would have been near-to-impossible due to COVID.

The distributor’s decision to commit to a full theatrical release, according to THR, is to honour the large cast and crew involved in the film, a source said.

Death On The Nile is due to hit cinemas on February 11.