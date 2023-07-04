A deer impaled itself on a fence at Stephen King’s house

A deer impaled itself on a fence outside Stephen King’s mansion in Maine, a gory new photo has revealed.

READ MORE: 7 badass ways Stephen King influenced the music world

The photo, obtained by TMZ, shows a white-tailed deer draped over the fence as it tried to enter King’s property.

According to a representative for the local police department in Bangor, Maine, the deer tried to jump over the fence but became stuck.

Advertisement

A woman then spotted the deer and phoned the police, who euthanised the animal in accordance with a law which requires any police officer who comes across an animal in great distress to kill it.

Elsewhere, an upcoming Stephen King film adaptation was recut after audiences screamed so loud they “completely missed the next lines”.

Directed by Rob Savage (Host), The Boogeyman is a supernatural horror based on King’s 1973 short story. The film follows bereaved high school student Sadie Harper (Sophie Thatcher) and her sister Sawyer (Vivien Lyra Blair) who are haunted by a terrifying entity.

Speaking to Empire, Savage explained that a sequence showing the monster had to be recut after the intense response from audiences during test screenings.

“The first time you see the creature, the audience screamed so loud, and then immediately started talking with their neighbours and chattering, that they completely missed the next lines,” Savage said. “So we had to recut it and build in 45 seconds of padding, just so they didn’t miss any vital information.”

Advertisement

In other King adaptations, an It prequel series titled Welcome To Derry is in development at HBO.