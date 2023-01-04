Mikhail Red says a sequel to ‘Deleter’ is possible: “We intended it to be very open-ended”

Filipino psychological horror film Deleter could possibly receive a sequel, hinted director Mikhail Red, following its sweeping success at the Metro Manila Film Festival earlier in December.

Red recently commented on the movie’s open-ended ending, which leaves room for further sequels. “We intended it to be very open-ended. Without spoiling the ending, it poses the question to the audience. We did that on purpose and we’ll see. We’ll talk to Viva [Films],” Red said according to a report by PUSH.

Red further shared that he would be continuing to work with Viva, calling the studio “creatively open and free.” “I can’t wait what to do with them next because we have a few more films signed with them,” he said.

It’s also been revealed by Viva today (January 4) that Deleter will be screened internationally, with cinematic releases set for January 6 and 12 in the USA and UAE respectively. The movie will also be coming to Singapore “soon”.

The DELETER Fever is coming to USA ,UAE & Singapore cinemas 🔜 🙌 Hindi talaga kayo makakatakas sa pinaguusapang movie ngayon! A film by Mikhail Red. January 6 – USA ,Jan 12 in UAE Cinemas. #Deleter #NadineLustre pic.twitter.com/O97eRDUKe9 — Viva Artists Agency (@VivaArtists_) January 4, 2023

The film won seven awards at the Metro Manila Film Festival, including Best Picture and Best Actress for main star Nadine Lustre, who played Lyra, a desensitised online content moderator struggling with deep trauma. Red bagged the Best Director award at the festival, while Best Cinematography also went to DP Ian Guevarra.

“We’re still processing it. Very surprised, especially, for our rated-horror movie to do so well this Christmas season,” the director further commented on the movie’s success in an earlier interview. “Just getting into MMFF is already a big shock for us. You know, we did not intend to have this film for MMFF. but it’s the biggest platform right now to reach a wide audience locally.”

In the same interview with PUSH, the rising director revealed that his next project was a sports-themed television series. Red’s previous works include 2016’s Birdshot, 2017’s Neomanila and last year’s Arisaka, which was screened at film festivals around the world and later streamed on Netflix.