‘Demon Slayer 3’ gets theatrical season premiere date in Thailand

Season 3 of Demon Slayer is set to receive a theatrical release in Thailand for its season premiere as part of the ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’ tour.

Keeping in line with previous screenings on the tour, Episode 10 and Episode 11 of season 2 will be shown back to back before the hour-long season 3 premiere episode. Screenings are set to be held this February 23 at the Major Cineplex in Siam Paragon in Bangkok, with tickets now available via the cineplex’s website.

Japan Anime Movie Thailand announced on February 4 that a special round of screenings will be held at the Major Cineplex on February 18 and 19, with tickets set to go on sale today. Tickets for the February 18 and 19 showings were not available on the cineplex website at the time of writing, however.

เผยรายละเอียดรอบพิเศษต้อนรับการกลับมาของ #ดาบพิฆาตอสูร เรื่องราวที่จะนำไปสู่หมู่บ้านช่างตีดาบ ⚔️🌊 📆 รอบพิเศษ 18-19 กุมภาพันธ์ 2566

🚩พารากอน ซีนีเพล็กซ์ 🛒เปิดจำหน่ายบัตรรอบพิเศษ 6 ก.พ. 2566

ผ่านช่องทาง App / เว็บไซต์ Major Cineplex และ

E-Ticket #KMYTheMovieTH pic.twitter.com/YhK618OWUC — Japan Anime Movie Thailand (@jam_th_official) February 4, 2023

Malaysia is also set to host a screening as part of the tour, with cinema chain GSC announcing on January 27 that the Swordsmith Village arc would be coming to its theatres “soon”. No additional details regarding the screening have been announced as of the time of writing.

The ‘Kimetsu no Yaiba – World Tour Screening’ began in Japan on February 3, with showings already announced for the US and Canada screenings starting on March 3 with both English-subtitled and -dubbed versions available. The tour is also set to hit Paris on February 25, Berlin on February 26, Mexico City on March 4, Seoul on March 11, and Taiwan on March 19.

The highly anticipated season 3 of Demon Slayer will see Tanjiro and his friends making their way to the secretive Swordsmith Village to repair Tanjiro’s sword that was damaged in the fight against the Upper Rank Six of the Kizuki, Gyutaro and Daki in the climax of season 2. Fan-favourite characters Mist Hashira Muichiro Tokito, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji and the young demon slayer Genya Shinaguzawa are also set to make their return in the arc.