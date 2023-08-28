Denis Villeneuve wants to make ‘Dune’ a trilogy: “There are words on paper”

Director Denis Villeneuve has revealed that he is considering turning his Dune film series into a trilogy.

Speaking to Empire, Villeneuve spoke of his hopes to make a third film in the sci-fi epic series: “If I succeed in making a trilogy, that would be a dream”. Currently, Villeneuve’s Dune and the yet-to-be-released Dune: Part Two films tell the story of author Frank Herbert’s original 1965 novel.

While Villeneuve has yet to confirm if a third film has been green-lit, he hinted to Empire that he’s already working on a script: “I will say, there are words on paper.”

A potential third Dune film from Villeneuve will see his retelling of Herbert’s ‘Dune Messiah’ novel, which was the direct sequel to the first Dune book. “‘Dune Messiah’ was written in reaction to the fact that people perceived Paul Atreides as a hero,” Villeneuve said, explaining that it wasn’t Herbert’s intention, “Which is not what he wanted to do. My adaptation [of Dune] is closer to his idea that it’s actually a warning.”

Should Villeneuve make his proposed third Dune film, the director says it would be his last time exploring the world of Arrakis: “After that the books become more… esoteric.”

Villeneuve’s comments come after it was revealed last week that Warner Bros. has pushed back the release of his highly anticipated return to Arrakis with Dune: Part Two. Warner Bros. announced the delay on August 25, confirming that it will no longer premiere this November, and will instead begin screening in cinemas on March 15 next year.

NME‘s Alex Flood wrote of Dune in a four-star review: “After two hours and 35 minutes, Dune‘s lack of closure feels irksome to say the least. The average cinemagoer might not have realised they need to come back for another round – and there’s little about Dune‘s marketing to help them twig. That said, the sheer ambition on display here means you get plenty of bang for your buck.“