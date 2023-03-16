Denise Welch leaves Tom Cruise in hysterics with “dirty joke” at Michael Caine’s birthday party

Denise Welch has shared a video from Michael Caine’s 90th birthday party where she cracks a “dirty joke” to the delight of Tom Cruise.

The Loose Women star attended Caine’s birthday party in London on Wednesday (March 15), and shared photos and videos from the event on Instagram.

One clip shows Welch delivering a speech at the event at the request of Caine’s wife Shakira. The caption reads: “Such an honour to be asked by Shakira to say a few words at Sir Michael Caine’s 90th birthday!!!

Advertisement

“He loves a dirty joke and so does @tomcruise it appears!!!! Great night and amazing company.”

In the video, Welch says: “Only the other morning, [Shakira] said she heard a scream from downstairs. It was Michael shouting, ‘Shakira look, there’s a parcel, my Olympic condoms have come.’

“He said, ‘I’m going to wear the gold one tonight,’ and she said, ‘Why not wear the silver and come fucking second for a change’.”

As the camera pans round, Cruise can be seen laughing while seated next to Caine.

Despite Top Gun: Maverick being nominated for Best Picture, Cruise was notably absent from the Oscars on Sunday (March 12). According to Entertainment Tonight, Cruise didn’t attend because he was filming Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part II in the UK.

Advertisement

In light of his absence, Oscars host Jimmy Kimmel made a Scientology joke about Cruise. Executive producer Molly McNearney later revealed the joke wouldn’t have been made if the actor had attended the ceremony.

Earlier this year, Welch, who is The 1975 frontman Matty Healy’s mum, was seen living it up on the band’s UK tour with Taylor Swift and Florence Welch.