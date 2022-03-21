Derry Girls star Nicola Coughlan and Sex Education‘s Aimee Lou Wood have been cast in a new historical comedy called Seize Them!.

The film, which is set in Britain’s dark ages, has also signed-up Ghosts star Lolly Adefope, Hot Fuzz’s Nick Frost and W1A‘s Jessica Hynes, and comes from director Curtis Vowell.

Described as a female-led comedy, Seize Them! sees Queen Dagan (played by Wood) toppled in a revolution led by Humble Joan (Coughlan). A bounty is subsequently put on Dagan’s head as she is forced to be a fugitive in her own land.

She faces hardship and danger as she sets out to reclaim her throne, with help from former servant Shulmay (Adefope), who has a lot of secrets, and shit-shoveller Bobik (Frost), who wants more out of life.

The film has been written by Ron’s Gone Wrong‘s Andy Riley, and has just begun filming in the UK.

“The chance to shoot in Wales, the land of my fathers, with Aimee and Lolly saying the terrific words, out loud, that Andy Riley has written, was a sweet temptation I found hard to resist,” Frost admitted (via Variety).

Producer Damian Jones said: “We are very excited to be working with the funniest young actresses around today in Aimee, Lolly and Nicola as well as the epic Nick Frost and Jess Hynes. Backed by one of the best distributors in the U.K. in Nigel Green and EFD we feel privileged to be bringing this project to the big screen.”

Coughlan is well known for playing the role of Clare in Derry Girls, which is gearing up for its third and final season, and a first trailer was recently released for the episodes. She is also starring in Netflix‘s Bridgerton.

Wood plays the role of Aimee Gibbs in Netflix’s Sex Education, which recently earned the star a BAFTA Television Award for Best Female Comedy Performance.