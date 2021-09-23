‘Derry Girls’ will end after season three

Channel 4‘s acclaimed Troubles-set comedy is reported to end after its third season.

Filming of the third season has begun this month, two years after the show’s second season aired.

However, it has now been confirmed by a source, as reported by Daily Record, that the third chapter of the show will be its last.

“Derry Girls has had a great run and will go down as one of Channel 4’s best ever comedies,” the said.

“But the show’s come to its natural end and everybody associated believes it’s the right time to go, when there’s such a demand for it.”

Earlier in 2021, the show’s co-star Nicola Coughlan, who has since reached international fame thanks to her role in Netflix period drama Bridgerton, discussed the “brilliant” storylines from the show’s upcoming third season.

Speaking to the Belfast Telegraph, Coughlan revealed that she has spoken to writer Lisa McGee recently, who “talked me through the storylines” for season three.

“They’re so brilliant, which doesn’t surprise me,” she said. “She’s just incredible – but it made me want to do it right now. But we also want to do the best version of the show we can.

“By hell or high water, we all want to make it work – if they said we could go tomorrow, trust me, we would all be there.”

Elsewhere, the show recently made headlines when former media minister John Whittingdale included it in a list of examples of “distinctly British” television.

“Derry Girls is a distinctly Irish show,” a viewer tweeted. “The Brits trying to claim it as their own really show how clueless they are. It’s not called “Londonderry Girls” now is it??”