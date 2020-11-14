Further details of new ‘American Horror Story’ spin-off have been revealed

Details of the new American Horror Story spin-off have been revealed by showrunner Ryan Murphy.

Murphy has said that the previously announced spin-off, an anthology of individual episodes, will comprise of 16 standalone episodes and will feature some familiar faces from the existing franchise.

Murphy also confirmed that the new series will air on FX and not Netflix, where he is currently based.

Advertisement

In a new post on Instagram, Murphy wrote: “It’s the AHS spin off. We are doing 16 one hour stand alone episodes delving into horror myths, legends and lore.”

He aded: “many of these episodes will feature AHS stars you know and love. More to follow…”

Back in October, American Horror Story star Sarah Paulson said season 10 of the show could focus on aliens.

Responding to a fan theory that Ryan Murphy’s anthology series will take a look at extraterrestrial beings in the next season, Paulson has said: “It’s possible”.

In a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar, Paulson said: “I plead the Fifth… everyone’s gonna think that’s me confirming it! I just think it’s possible, how about that?” she added. “I think that is… possible. I’m gonna get in so much trouble!”

Advertisement

Sarah Paulson is currently starring in Ratched, Ryan Murphy’s prequel series to One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest, focusing on the character of Nurse Ratched.

Reviewing the show, NME said Paulson played her part “brilliantly” in “a strangely Instagram-friendly institution.”

Ratched is now streaming on Netflix.