Didi Kempot film ‘Sobat Ambyar’ to premiere on Netflix in 2021

A romantic comedy inspired by and featuring the late Indonesian singer Didi Kempot will be premiering on Netflix in early 2021.

According to the Jakarta Post, the film Sobat Ambyar (Heartbroken Friends) includes a performance by the campursari (Javanese pop music) maestro, who had also served as its executive producer. His songs, including ‘Kalung Emas’ (‘Golden Necklace’) and ‘Pamer Bojo’ (‘Show Off a New Spouse’) feature in the film.

Sobat Ambyar, which was directed by Charles Gozali and Bagus Bramanti, centers on a young man Jatimiko (Bhisma Mulia) who goes through a “whirlwind romance” after having met a woman played by Denira Wiguna.

Other cast members include Erick Estrada, Mo Sidik, Asri Welas and Sisca JKT48.

Netflix has yet to announce an exact premiere date for Sobat Ambyar. See some stills from the film below:

Siap-siap ambyar, lur! Sobat Ambyar akan tayang di Netflix awal tahun depan secara global. Menampilkan almarhum Didi Kempot (@didikempotid) yang juga berperan sebagai produser eksekutif di film ini. pic.twitter.com/Jck0yqXpfK — Netflix Indonesia (@NetflixID) November 25, 2020

“Many Indonesians miss the beautiful ballads of Didi Kempot and long for this film to be released,” co-director Gozali said in a statement, as reported by the Jakarta Post.

“We’re delighted to partner with Netflix to bring this bittersweet love story to people around the world, and we believe that many will find comfort in this relatable story of first love set to Didi Kempot’s heartwarming ballads.”

Known as “The Godfather of Broken Hearts”, Didi died of cardiac arrest in Surakarta, Central Java in May. Prior to his death, he said he hoped the film would help fans further understand the meanings behind traditional songs.

“At least those who are non-Javanese will understand better why people cry when they listen to [my] songs, just like [when people] listen to Julio Iglesias’ songs,” he said, as quoted by Jakarta Post in May.