Director Syamsul Yusof will not be returning for ‘Mat Kilau’ prequel

Mat Kilau helmer Syamsul Yusof will not be returning to direct a proposed prequel to the highest-grossing Malaysian film of all time.

In a new interview with Harian Metro Online, the director revealed that Kembara Studio had informed him recently that he would not be helming the prequel. “That’s okay with me because I believe in giving new directors a chance to shine and add more colour to Malaysian cinema with their ideas,” he continued, adding that he was satisfied with Mat Kilau as the epic he always wanted to make.

Yusof then compared the prequel to the Mission: Impossible and Fast & Furious film franchises, which have seen multiple directors leaving their mark on various sequels and spinoffs to great box office success. He added: “So, I hope that something fresh will be produced with something other than the touch of Shamsul Yusof.”

Yusof also shared that production was set to begin for his new film The Original Gangster over the next two months. The production is set to be Malaysia’s most expensive film production, the director revealed, though he did not offer details on the film’s production budget.

Studio Kembara managing director Abdul Rahman Mt Dali has also revealed that Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan stars Datuk Adi Putra and Beto Kusyairy will not be returning for the prequel, according to New Straits Times.

Mat Kilau: Kebangkitan Pahlawan premiered globally on Netflix on September 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day celebrations following blockbuster success at the local box office that saw the film raking in MYR12million in the first four days following its release, eventually earning MYR90million in 33 days in the last reported figure.

Yusof has addressed the criticism of the film that emerged following its premiere on streaming platform, calling himself “happiest film director in the world” in response to a drove of negative reviews.

“I accept every criticism, whether it’s good or bad. That’s normal to me. So long as audiences continue watching the film,” he concluded.