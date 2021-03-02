Disney+ confirms Premier Access price to stream ‘Raya and the Last Dragon’

Disney+ has confirmed how much Singaporean subscribers will have to pay to stream its upcoming film Raya and the Last Dragon upon release.

The highly anticipated animated movie, which is inspired by Southeast Asian cultures, premieres on the streaming service and in international cinemas this Friday (March 5).

Subscribers who pay a one-time fee S$39.98 for Premier Access will be able to stream the movie from Friday at 4pm Singapore time, and have unlimited access to it afterwards on any platform where Disney+ is available. Raya and the Last Dragon will become available to all Disney+ subscribers from June 4 onwards.

This is similar to the 2020 release of Mulan, which was made available to Premier Access subscribers on Disney+ before it went wide on the streaming service a month later.

Raya and the Last Dragon follows the titular heroine who hails from Kumandra, a fictional world inspired by various Southeast Asian cultures. Raya, who is voiced by Kelly Marie Tran, has to track down a legendary last dragon, voiced by Awkwafina, to unite the fractured land and its people.

The voice cast is dominated by North American and British actors of East Asian descent, including Gemma Chan, Daniel Dae Kim, Sandra Oh and Jon “Dumbfoundead” Park.

Raya and the Last Dragon will also mark the release of Disney’s first-ever Filipino language song by an artist who will be revealed today:

The first Filipino-language song from Disney, sung by one of the Philippines' most powerful voices. Find out who she is tomorrow. #DisneyRayaPH pic.twitter.com/Wwxr0qKaDn — Disney Studios Philippines (@DisneyPH) March 1, 2021

Disney+ launched in Singapore on February 23. This made the Southeast Asian city the sixth market for the streaming service in the Asia Pacific, as the Hollywood Reporter notes, after Australia, New Zealand, India, Japan and Indonesia.

Singapore was also the first market to have all six Disney+ brands upon launch: Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic and Star.