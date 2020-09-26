Disneyland unveils touching Chadwick Boseman tribute mural

A mural dedicated to Black Panther actor Chadwick Boseman has been unveiled at Disneyland in California.

Boseman died last month at the age of 43 following a four-year battle against colon cancer. His death was confirmed by his family who released a statement on the actor’s social media pages.

“A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much,” the statement read. “From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy.”

Advertisement

It added: “It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side.”

Best known for his role as King T’Challa in Marvel’s Black Panther, a memorial has now been unveiled in Downtown Disney depicting the actor doing the Wakanda Forever salute to a young boy wearing a Black Panther mask.

Created by concept artist and illustrator Nikkolas Smith, he shared pictures of the mural on Instagram, calling it “special” and a “full circle moment” for him.

“My final two projects as a Disney Imagineer last summer were working on the Children’s Hospital project and the Avengers Campus,” he wrote in the caption. “To millions of kids, T’Challa was a legend larger than life, and there was no one more worthy to fill those shoes than Chadwick Boseman.”

He continued: “I’m so thankful to be able to honour Chadwick’s life and purpose in this way. I am grateful to the Disney family for being so supportive of my journey as an artist.”

Advertisement

Last week, the Emmys 2020 paid tribute to Chadwick Boseman during the In Memoriam segment at this year’s ceremony.

Boseman was the last star to appear in the In Memoriam segment, which was soundtracked by the award-winning R&B artist H.E.R. covering the Prince-written, Sinead O’Connor-performed ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’.