NewsFilm News

This “disturbing” horror film on Netflix is freaking people out

"Edge of the seat stuff"

By Adam Starkey
The Lodge
Riley Keough in 'The Lodge'. CREDIT: Neon

Some viewers have been left creeped out by The Lodge on Netflix, describing it as a “disturbing” and “twisty” horror outing.

Directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala, the psychological horror film follows a soon-to-be stepmother who becomes stranded with her fiance’s two children at a rural lodge during Christmas – only for a number of unexplained events to occur.

The film, which was originally released in 2019, stars Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & The Six), Jaeden Martell (It), Lia McHugh (The Eternals) and Richard Armitage (The Hobbit).

Advertisement

The Lodge has attracted a whole new audience following its release on Netflix on January 2, with many finding it to be a disturbing wake up call following the festive season.

“Very creepy, disturbing and cool,” one viewer on X wrote. “Screamed in the first 10 minutes!”

Another added: “A taut psychological drama high on atmospheric creeps. A smart script puts a twisty spin on the impact of childhood trauma, grief and resentment.”

You can check out more reactions below.

Advertisement

Franz and Fiala previously directed 2014 psychological horror Goodnight Mommy, which received an American remake starring Naomi Watts in 2022. The Austrian duo also helmed a segment in 2018 anthology horror The Field Guide To Evil.

At the time of writing (January 4), The Lodge is number one on the Netflix UK film charts, ahead of Queenpins, Chicken Run: Dawn Of The Nugget and Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

You May Also Like

Advertisement

TRENDING

Advertisement

More Stories