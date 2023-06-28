Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny has arrived in cinemas – but should you remain seated for the credits?

The latest offering marks the fifth and final instalment of the franchise, and sees acting legend Harrison Ford reprise his role as the daring adventurer.

With the first part of the movie being set in 1944, Dial Of Destiny kicks off with the whip-cracking archaeologist looking to retrieve one half of the Antikythera – an ancient dial built by Archimedes – from a Nazi scientist (played by Mads Mikkelsen).

The remainder of the film ventures forward to 1969, where Jones partners up with his goddaughter Helena (Phoebe Waller-Bridge) to locate and retrieve the other half, and potentially alter the course of history.

The Dial Of Destiny has very much been pitched as Indy’s final adventure, but fans will still be curious to know if a post-credits scene teases future possibilities for the franchise.

Does Indiana Jones And The Dial Of Destiny have a post-credits scene?

Unlike other Disney titles, this Indy offering doesn’t feature a post-credits or mid-credits scene. So once the film ends, you’re safe to leave.

The lack of any teasers perhaps shouldn’t come as a surprise, given that Ford himself has made it clear on numerous occasions that this is his final outing as Indiana Jones.

“This is it! I will not fall down for you again,” the actor joked at D23 last year.

“I’ll miss the people who I’ve worked with on the film – everyone at Lucasfilm, at Disney, [director] Jim Mangold, and the actors. But I’m not going to miss Indy because he’s fulfilled his purpose, and I’m really happy to have seen it come around to the end,” Ford said in a farewell message in the official production notes.

He continued: “I felt good. I felt that we had made a film that the audience deserved. For those people who had been fans of the earlier films, had enjoyed seeing them, had shared them with their families, I feel confident that we’re going to knock their socks off with this one.”

In a four-star review of The Dial Of Destiny, NME wrote: “James Mangold marshals frantic set pieces with plenty of quite noticeable CGI. This is perhaps sad for those weaned on the superb practical effects of earlier Indy outings. Still, it’s a lively, enthralling tale with some particularly emotive scenes in the final act that are bound to cause a tear or two. Some will ask why make this film at all? The answer should be, why not?”