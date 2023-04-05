Does ‘The Super Mario Bros. Movie’ have a post-credits scene?

The Super Mario Bros. Movie gives the Mushroom Kingdom the proper big screen treatment.

Directed by Aaron Horvarth and Michael Jelenic, the animated film boasts an ensemble voice cast including Chris Pratt as Mario, Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Charlie Day as Luigi, Jack Black as Bowser, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

The film is a collaboration between Nintendo, Universal Pictures and Illumination, who are best known as the creators of Despicable Me and The Secret Life Of Pets.

How many post-credits scenes are there in The Super Mario Bros. Movie?

There are two post-credits scenes; one after the stylised credits sequence and another at the very end of the credits.

Is a sequel in the works?

While Nintendo and Illumination haven’t officially announced a sequel, Chris Pratt and Charlie Day have expressed their interest in returning for a follow-up.

Speaking to GamesRadar, Day said: “It’s so fun to be a part of this world and just people love these characters so much. I mean, I would love to keep doing it and Luigi has got a whole mansion he can wander around and be scared in. But I don’t know, I think I’d do as many as they wanted me to do.”

In a two-star review, NME wrote: “It’s faithful enough to tempt existing fans to the cinema, but too perfunctory to be pored over. Is the Mario movie super? To paraphrase one of the title character’s catchphrases, it’s-a mediocre.”