‘Triangle Of Sadness” Dolly de Leon clinches spot in BAFTA’s longlist for best supporting actress

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has earned a spot in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards’ longlist for the Best Supporting Actress category for her performance in Triangle of Sadness.

Released last Friday (January 6), De Leon is listed alongside other nominees like Angela Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once and Emma Thompson for Roald Dahl’s Matilda The Musical. The Whale’s Hong Chau, The Banshees of Inisherin’s Kerry Condon, The Woman King’s Lashana Lynch, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery’s Janelle Monáe and Living’s Aimee Lou Wood make up the 10 names who are part of the list. They were chosen among a total of 260 submissions for this year’s Best Supporting Actress selection.

A longlisting jury and a nominating jury will each pick three performances to determine the six nominees list. The final round will then determine the winning performance, as selected by all film voting members.

Apart from the Filipina thespian’s inclusion, Triangle of Sadness has snagged six places in other categories – Best Film, Best Original Screenplay, Best Leading Actor for Harris Dickinson, Best Supporting Actor for Woody Harrelson, Best Casting and Best Editing.

The top six performers for each of the award-giving body’s categories will be announced on January 19.

De Leon is also nominated as Best Supporting Actress (Motion Picture) at this year’s Golden Globe Awards for the same film – the first Filipina to do so.