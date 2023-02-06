Dolly De Leon speaks about Oscar snub for ‘Triangle of Sadness’

Filipina actress Dolly de Leon has spoken up about not being included in the list of nominees for the 2023 Oscars, admitting that she cried.

In an interview on Filipino television station ANC’s ‘Headstart’ program on February 6, De Leon shared that she was disappointed over the snub for her lauded role in Triangle of Sadness. “That I wasn’t nominated for the Academy, I cried about that. I just wanted a nomination. That’s all I wanted,” she said.

De Leon admitted that it was “a bit of a shock” that she had not been included in the list of nominees, as the role has earned her a Golden Globes nomination for Best Supporting Actress, which Angela Basset eventually won for her role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. Comparing the experience to her Golden Globes nomination, she added, “And honestly, the Golden Globes, I didn’t even get to go, I was just so happy to be nominated. That’s why I didn’t feel bad at Globes.”

The actress is nonetheless happy to be heading to the Oscars ceremony on March 13 due to Triangle of Sadness earning several nominations including Best Picture. “I messaged [director Ruben Östlund] and said congrats. He said, ‘Congrats to us.’ So like for me, I’m also included in that nomination. I also feel like I am nominated because of the team.”

De Leon recently earned a spot in the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) Film Awards’ longlist for the Best Supporting Actress category for Triangle of Sadness. Her fellow nominees in the 10-person list include Bassett for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything Everywhere All At Once and The Whale’s Hong Chau, with the winner set to be announced at the ceremony on February 19.

She has also earned Best Supporting Actress plaudits from Los Angeles Film Critics Association, North Dakota Film Society Awards, and the Guldbagge Awards for her role in the film.