Don Cheadle plays down viral Kevin Hart interview: “It’s just us”

Don Cheadle has set the record straight on a recent viral interview with Kevin Hart.

Fans took to social media after Hart seemed to insult Cheadle while mentioning his age, 56, during a conversation about generational wealth, after which Cheadle looked shocked and hurt.

Many criticised Hart’s comment on social media until Cheadle downplayed the interaction on his own Twitter feed.

“EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode,” Cheadle wrote, responding to a fan who scorned Hart and called him “an ass” and tried to defend Cheadle.

“On top of understanding that this is just how we play it’s a really good one, I think. The first question he asks me is, ‘Drugs; do you do them?’ In the parking lot I said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. It’s just us.”

EVERYBODY, please watch the entire episode. on top of understanding that this is just how we play it's a really good one, i think. the first question he asks me is, "drugs; do you do them?" in the parking lot i said he looked like a black-o-lantern in that suit. it's just us 😂😂 https://t.co/Ak5z0sBnbp — Don" 't ask me google questions" Cheadle (@DonCheadle) August 13, 2021

Earlier this year Cheadle teased that a new Ocean’s movie might be in the works courtesy of director Steven Soderbergh.

Cheadle played explosives expert Basher in the original film. He worked recently with Soderbergh on his latest film No Sudden Move.

“We were talking about it [after Ocean’s Thirteen], and then Bernie [Mac] passed, and very quickly we were like, ‘No, we don’t want to do it,’” Cheadle told Entertainment Weekly.

“But I just did a movie with Steven and he said, ‘I think there may be a way to do it again. I’m thinking about it.’ And it didn’t go much further than that.”

He added: “But I don’t know; I don’t know who would be in it. I imagine the main group of us would be in. It would be interesting to see.”