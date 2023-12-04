Donald Trump has responded to comments made about him by actor, Robert De Niro, last week.

The actor, who starred in Martin Scorsese’s latest film Killers Of The Flower Moon earlier this year, appeared unimpressed when he took to the stage at the Gotham Awards on November 27, to find that his speech had been edited to remove some remarks made against the former President.

While reading the speech from the teleprompter, the 80-year-old actor realised an entire section had been omitted. “The beginning of my speech was edited, cut out,” said the Taxi Driver actor. “I didn’t know about it.”

According to The Independent, De Niro then continued to criticise Trump, saying: “The former president lied to us more than 30,000 times during his four years in office, and he’s keeping up the pace with his current campaign of retribution.”

“With all of his lies, he can’t hide his soul. He attacks the weak, destroys the gifts of nature and shows his disrespect for example using Pocahontas as a slur,” he added.

Now, Trump has responded to De Niro on Truth Social, according to The Daily Beast. The 77-year-old said: “Robert De Niro, whose acting talents have greatly diminished, with his reputation now shot, must even use a teleprompter for his foul and disgusting language, so disrespectful to our Country.”

He continued: “He has become unwatchable both in movies, and with the FOOLS that destroyed the Academy Awards, bringing them from one of the top shows in the Country to a Low Rated afterthought. De Niro should focus on his life, which is a mess, rather than the lives of others.”

Trump concluded: “He has become a total loser, as the World watches, waits and laughs.”

In other recent news, De Niro was found not personally liable for abuse claims brought against him by his former assistant.