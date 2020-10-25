Donald Trump calls Sacha Baron Cohen “a creep” after Rudy Giuliani scene in ‘Borat’ sequel

Donald Trump has called Sacha Baron Cohen “a creep” following Rudy Giuliani’s appearance in the last Borat outing, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm.

Speaking to reporters on Friday, the US President addressed the actions of Giuliani – who is Trump’s personal lawyer – following his actions in a much-talked about moment from the Borat sequel, which was released last Friday (October 23) via Amazon Prime Video.

Giuliani, 76, appears in a controversial scene with actress Maria Bakalova, who plays Borat’s daughter. Bakalova poses as a 15-year-old journalist interviewing Giuliani and asks about the US president’s COVID-19 response.

The former New York City mayor is filmed in an allegedly inappropriate position before Baron Cohen’s character barges in on them to end the interview. Giuliani has called the scene a “complete fabrication”.

Addressing the moment directly, Trump told reporters: “That’s a phony guy. And I don’t find him funny,” Trump continued. “To me, he was a creep.”

He also addressed the moment Sacha Baron Cohen pranked him as Ali G back in 2003. “Years ago, you know, he tried to scam me,” And I was the only one who said ‘no way.’”

Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you. I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!https://t.co/itWnhJ8TQF — Sacha Baron Cohen (@SachaBaronCohen) October 24, 2020

Yesterday (October 24), Cohen responded directly to Trump following his comments.

Baron Cohen wrote: “Donald—I appreciate the free publicity for Borat! I admit, I don’t find you funny either. But yet the whole world laughs at you.”

He added: “I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!”

In a new interview with Good Morning America on Friday (October 23), Baron Cohen also discussed the scene saying it was “pretty clear to us” what happened.

“If the president’s lawyer found what he did there appropriate behavior, then heaven knows what he’s done with other female journalists in hotel rooms.”

He added: “I urge everyone to watch the movie. It is what it is. He did what he did. And make your own mind up…It was pretty clear to us.”

Yesterday, a new clip was released in which Borat defended Giuliani. “I here to defend America’s Mayor, Rudolph Giuliani,” Borat remarks at the start of the not-so-serious video.

“What was an innocent sexy-time encounter between a consenting man and my 15-year-old daughter has been turned into something disgusting by fake news media.

“I warn you: anyone else try this and Rudolph will not hesitate to reach into his legal briefs and whip out his su-penis.”