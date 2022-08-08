‘Donnie Brasco’ actor Anne Heche stable after severe car accident

Anne Heche is reportedly in a stable condition following a severe car accident in Los Angeles.

The Donnie Brasco star was said to have driven her car into an LA home in the Mar Vista area, leading to severe burn injuries as well as huge damage to the house.

Reports subsequently emerged that Heche was in a critical condition, although it has since emerged that she is now “stable”.

A statement from Heche’s friend Heather Duffy Boylston said (via The Guardian): “Anne is currently in stable condition. Her family and friends ask for your thoughts and prayers and to respect her privacy during this difficult time.”

According to the Los Angeles fire department (LAFD), it took 59 firefighters to put out the blaze in over an hour, with no further injuries reported. However, the house is said to now be “uninhabitable”.

Heche subsequently received messages of support from a number of well-known names, including Alec Baldwin, Alix Wilton Regan, Rosanna Arquette and ex-partner James Tupper, while ex-partner Thomas Jane told the Daily Mail she was “expected to pull through”.

“While Anne and I are no longer an item, todays tragic news was devastating to me and to all who love her,” he said. “My heart goes out to Anne and her two sons. As of right now Anne is stable and expected to pull through. My thoughts and prayers are with Anne, one of the true talents of her generation. Thank God no one else was hurt.”

Anne Heche is in the hospital severely burned from a car accident this is really tragic. Pray for her. — ✌🏼rosanna arquette (@RoArquette) August 5, 2022

A brilliant and at times complicated woman, Anne Heche was only ever kind to me when we worked together on The Brave in Morocco. Wishing her a quick recovery from these horrible crashes ❤️‍🩹 and safer, more solid, times ahead ❤️‍🩹 — ALIX WILTON REGAN (@AlixWiltonRegan) August 6, 2022

According to a CBS Los Angeles reporter, a resident of the house said she’s “a mess” after the crash, and is quoted as adding: “We’re alive, but that’s about as far as it goes.”

As well as Donnie Brasco, Heche is well known for roles in Wag The Dog and Volcano, and is due to appear in the new HBO series The Idol from The Weeknd, which also stars Troye Sivan, Lily-Rose Depp, Debby Ryan and Jennie Kim.