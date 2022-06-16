‘Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’ movie premiere dates announced

The theatrical release dates for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero animated movie have been announced.

The film – the 21st in the Dragon Ball franchise – will land in cinemas in India and Indonesia on August 26, per Crunchyroll. The film will next screen in Malaysia and Brunei from August 30 onwards, before making its way to Singapore on September 1.

Taiwan will screen Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero from September 8 onwards, while Thailand, Hong Kong and Macau screen the film from September 29 onwards.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. Its first film, Dragon Ball Super: Broly, premiered in 2018 and is currently the highest-grossing film in the Dragon Ball franchise, per Collider.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will also be the first in the franchise’s history to be chiefly animated with 3D rendering. During an online panel discussing the film earlier this year, director Tetsuro Kodama said of Toei Animation’s new 3D approach: “When it comes to this new style, the biggest thing that distinguishes it is the shadows. We took an approach to make them look like they’re blurry or have a more gradual blend which gives a softer impression overall.”

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero will follow Goku, Piccolo, Vegeta, Gohan and more as they battle against the Red Ribbon Army and its two new androids that seek to destroy Earth.

In related anime movie news, it was announced earlier this week that Fast & Furious franchise director Justin Lin has been tapped to helm an upcoming live-action film adaptation of popular Japanese anime series One Punch Man.