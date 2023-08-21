Irvin Cartagena, the Brooklyn drug dealer who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to prison.
Cartagena was sentenced to 10 years in prison last Friday (August 18), per an official document from the United States Attorney’s Office. According to the statement from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Cartagena has been sentenced to ten years plus five years of supervised release for “conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.”
Prosecuting US Attorney Damian Williams said: “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena. Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”
Per a report from The Associated Press, US District Judge Ronnie Abrams handed Cartagena the sentence, telling him: “I’m hopeful that with treatment… it will help you move forward on a more productive and law-abiding path.” While prosecutors had requested for a 12-year sentence at the minimum, Abrams said the “sentence, while severe, is sufficient but not greater than necessary.”
“On or about September 5, 2021, members of the drug trafficking organisation sold Michael K Williams heroin, which was laced with fentanyl and a fentanyl analogue, with Cartagena executing the hand-to-hand transaction,” legal documents stated following Williams’ death.
Prior to the sentencing, Cartagena said in a statement: “I am very sorry for my actions. When we sold the drugs, we never intended for anyone to lose their life.”
In April this year, Cartagena pleaded guilty to providing Michael K. Williams with fentanyl-laced heroin, which resulted in the actor’s death in 2021. He pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess, with intent to distribute fentanyl analogue, fentanyl, and heroin. As part of his guilty plea, the defendant signed an agreement stipulating that his actions “resulted in the death of Michael K. Williams”. Four men in total were charged over Williams’ death.