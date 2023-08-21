Irvin Cartagena, the Brooklyn drug dealer who sold a fatal dose of fentanyl-laced heroin to actor Michael K. Williams has been sentenced to prison.

Cartagena was sentenced to 10 years in prison last Friday (August 18), per an official document from the United States Attorney’s Office. According to the statement from the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Cartagena has been sentenced to ten years plus five years of supervised release for “conspiring to distribute heroin, fentanyl, and fentanyl analogue.”

Prosecuting US Attorney Damian Williams said: “Michael K. Williams tragically lost his life after using the drugs sold to him by Cartagena. Although their product had already claimed one life, Cartagena and his co-conspirators continued to sell potentially lethal fentanyl-laced heroin.”